A tragic road accident took place on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, near Lanjik village, at around 12:27am Monday, news.am informs.

August 14, 2023, 11:17 11 dead after major road accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was found out that a passenger minibus and a truck collided on the aforesaid motorway.

Eleven people were killed as a result.

According to the information received from the Gyumri Medical Center, six people were hospitalized in this medical center. Then, one person was transferred to a Yerevan hospital.