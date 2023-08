August 10, 2023 15:35

David Babayan: Karabakh-Azerbaijan meetings will not bring positive outcome, everything will be clear in first talk

Azerbaijan wants to present the Stepanakert-Baku negotiations as an intra-Azerbaijani dialogue; that is, some “criminals”—that is, us—should go [to Baku] and say: “forgive us, we are becoming your citizens.” David Babayan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic President told NEWS.am, referring to Azerbaijan's statement that they are ready to "hold regular meetings with the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh".