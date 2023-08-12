Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Prominent genocide experts call on for immediate UN intervention in Artsakh

Prominent genocide scholars have submitted an open letter to the UN Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, and Member States of the UN Security Council regarding the potential for genocide in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Prominent genocide experts call on for immediate UN intervention in Artsakh

Prominent genocide experts call on for immediate UN intervention in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Below is the full letter:

H.E. António Guterres
UN Secretary-General,

Mr. Volker Türk
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights,

Ms. Alice Wairimu Nderitu
Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide,

UN Security Council Member States

9 August 2023

We, the undersigned scholars and experts on genocide, are writing to you with an overwhelming sense of urgency and concern about the potential for genocide in the Republic of Artsakh (also known as the Nagorno Karabakh Republic). As scholars deeply engaged in the study of genocide, we bear witness to the horrors of history, rigorously analyze past and present atrocities, working to prevent new genocides from occurring. Presently, we find ourselves profoundly concerned by the emergence of unmistakable warning signs of genocide in Artsakh. The most significant risk factor is the unlawful blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which serves as the vital link connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

Since December 2022, the Lachin Corridor, the sole lifeline connecting the Artsakh population to the outside world, has been unlawfully blockaded by Azerbaijani authorities. This distressing situation reached a critical juncture on June 15, 2023, when Azerbaijan sealed off this vital road, subjecting the Republic of Artsakh and its 120,000 residents to a dire state of siege. For the past two months, Artsakh has been forcibly deprived of its ability to access essential supplies such as food, medicine, and other critical goods. Even humanitarian relief efforts conducted by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been obstructed, exacerbating an already grave humanitarian crisis.

The escalating humanitarian crisis has prompted the ICRC, the sole international organization with a presence on the ground, to issue a grave alert. In a public statement released on July 25 (https://www.icrc.org/en/document/azerbaijan-armenia-sides-must-reach-humanitarian-consensus-to-ease-suffering), the ICRC unequivocally documented that“The civilian population is now facing a lack of life-saving medication and essentials like hygiene products and baby formula. Fruits, vegetables, and bread are increasingly scarce and costly, while some other food items such as dairy products, sunflower oil, cereal, fish, and chicken are not available.”

Furthermore, the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect has issued an alarming atrocity alert for Nagorno Karabakh(https://www.globalr2p.org/publications/atrocity-alert-no-358/), highlighting the persistent risk of enduring mass atrocity crimes.

Considering the aforementioned circumstances and drawing upon additional pertinent information provided by various impartial organizations, human rights organisations, and other relevant stakeholders, we, as experts in the field of genocide studies, hold the view that compelling indicators exist that in the absence of prompt and resolute action, a genocide targeting the ethnic Armenian population of Artsakh is a looming possibility. The prevention of genocide and safeguarding vulnerable populations stand as fundamental obligations of the global community, as underscored by the United Nations Charter and the Genocide Convention of 1948, along with subsequent pledges undertaken by international actors. Guided by these principles, we strongly urge member states and UN bodies to promptly and resolutely step forward, exercising their responsibility to forestall any additional loss of innocent lives and preclude the occurrence of large-scale atrocities.

Specifically, we call upon the United Nations to activate its early warning mechanism, as stipulated within its mandates, to expeditiously address the tangible and imminent threat of genocide in Artsakh. We urge a concerted international effort to bring this grave situation to the attention of the UN Security Council. The Security Council should take decisive action to avert the progression of genocide by urgently removing the blockade on the Lachin Corridor, thereby reinstating unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along this life-supporting corridor in both directions. Security Council action should also support of the Provisional Measures order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of 22 February 2023 (reaffirmed 6 July 2023), which ordered Azerbaijan to ‘take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions’. A Provisional Measures order is binding, and Azerbaijan remains in breach of its international law obligations by not complying with the ICJ’s order. Furthermore, we urge that the UN establish and send a fact-finding mission to Artsakh for a thorough analysis of data, on-site reporting, and engagement with local communities and organizations to identify and eliminate the consequences of the ongoing crime.

The prevention of genocide requires a collective effort, a unified resolve, and unwavering commitment from the international community. We urge the United Nations and its bodies to prioritize the prevention of genocide in Artsakh and take decisive action to protect the lives and dignity of thousands of innocent people.

Time is of the essence. We urge you to act swiftly and decisively, guided by the principles of the United Nations and the mandate to protect humanity from the scourge of genocide.

Respectfully signed,

Melanie O'Brien, Associate Professor of International Law, University of Western Australia; and President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars

Henry C. Theriault, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Worcester State University, Past President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars (2017-2021)

Andrew Woolford, Professor, Head of Department of Sociology and Criminology, University of Manitoba, Past President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars (2015-2017)

Israel Charny, Director of the Institute on the Holocaust and Genocide in Jerusalem, Past President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars (2005-2007)

Armen Marsoobian, Professor of Philosophy, Southern Connecticut State University, Past First Vice President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars (2019-23)

Elisa von Joeden-Forgey, Chair of Department of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Keene State College, Past First Vice President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars (2015-17)

Hervé Georgelin, Assistant Professor, Department of Turkish Studies and Modern Asian Studies, National and Capodistrian University of Athens

Dr. Vasileios Meichanetsidis, Greek Genocide scholar


     

Politics

Prominent genocide experts call on for immediate UN intervention in Artsakhh

Prominent genocide scholars have submitted an open letter to the UN Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, and Member States of the UN Security Council regarding the potential for genocide in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

All news from section

Azerbaijani consistently attempt to sever the deep-rooted ties between Artsakh and Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has responded to the article of the Russian "Kommersant". The article titled “Artsakh vs. Karabakh”, citing an unnamed source in Russian state structures, informed about a proposal from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to first open the road through Aghdam and then resume the movement through the Lachin Corridor.

‘I hope to have the chance to welcome you in the European Parliament,’ MEP Berg to Artsakh NA Speaker

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg (Germany) has congratulated the new Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyan on his election.

Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE

On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a readout.

David Babayan: Karabakh-Azerbaijan meetings will not bring positive outcome, everything will be clear in first talk

Azerbaijan wants to present the Stepanakert-Baku negotiations as an intra-Azerbaijani dialogue; that is, some “criminals”—that is, us—should go [to Baku] and say: “forgive us, we are becoming your citizens.” David Babayan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic President told NEWS.am, referring to Azerbaijan's statement that they are ready to "hold regular meetings with the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh".

New ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan hands credentials to Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan accepted the credentials of the new Russian ambassador to the country, Mikhail Evdokimov, reports the press service of the Azerbaijani president, news.am informs,

Bayramov, US assistant secretary of state speak about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Yuri Kim, US acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, News.am informs.

Economy

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

All news from section

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Society

Armenia representative to CoE: Azerbaijan actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after WW2

Azerbaijani actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after World War 2. Ambassador Arman Khachatryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe (CoE) noted this on X/ Twitter.

All news from section

Due to the blockade, caring for people with disabilities become difficult

The eight-month blockade of Artsakh has had a negative impact on all layers of the population, but it should be noted that people with disabilities are especially vulnerable.

Starvation is the invisible Genocide weapon. Forbes referred to the situation in Artsakh

On August 7, 2023, a group of United Nations experts raised the alarming situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

Red Cross transfers 10 more medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia

On August 9, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republicwere transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

Red Cross transfers 10 more medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia

On August 9, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republicwere transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

Red Cross transports 11 medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia

After the 11-day complete blockade by Azerbaijan, and with the mediation and escorting of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), 11 medical patients from Artsakh were transferred Tuesday to specialized medical centers of Armenia to receive immediate medical care, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health reports.

Comprehensive Siege of Artsakh Leads to Significant Increase in Mortality and Morbidity Rates

As a result of Azerbaijan's blockage of the sole route linking Artsakh and Armenia (Lachin Corridor) for a period of 8 months, there has been a severe shortage of medications and food, along with constant stress among the population,Artsakh Republic Healthcare Ministry informs.

Military

Armenian serviceman fatally wounded under unclear circumstances

A serviceman of one of the military units of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Granik Vardanovich Khnkoyan, was fatally wounded, the press service of Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

All news from section

Armenian serviceman shot dead in unclear circumstances

Serviceman Zhora Karapetyan of a military unit suffered a fatal gunshot wound Thursday, and under yet-unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Red Cross representatives visit 2 Azerbaijani soldiers who illegally entered Armenia

The two Azerbaijani servicemen who were found guilty and sentenced to prison in Armenia for illegally crossing into the sovereign territory of Armenia, transporting illegal weapons and ammunition, and killing an Armenian citizen—a security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine—, have contacted their family members.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions, also uses mortars

Between 20:30pm and 9pm Sunday, Azerbaijani armed forces units opened fire, from various-caliber rifles, at the Armenian positions located in the Kutakan village and Tretuk village areas of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, also using mortars.

Disinformation that the Defense Ministry suppressed the GPS systems of civil aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.

Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Artsakh

On July 28, around 11:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region by using small arms.

Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

Prominent genocide experts call on for immediate UN intervention in Artsakh
Azerbaijani consistently attempt to sever the deep-rooted ties between Artsakh and Armenia
Armenian serviceman fatally wounded under unclear circumstances
Armenia representative to CoE: Azerbaijan actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after WW2
At least 23 injured in Turkey quake
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

All news from section

Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

International

At least 23 injured in Turkey quake

All news from section

Peaceful settlement possible if Kiev stops hostilities, terrorist attacks — diplomat

Russian defense ministry reports Kiev’s failed attempted attack on Moscow Region by drones

Medvedev confident Russia to vanquish enemies, achieve peace on its own terms

Most Read

month

week

day

Search