A serviceman of one of the military units of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Granik Vardanovich Khnkoyan, was fatally wounded, the press service of Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

August 12, 2023

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The incident occurred on August 11 under unclear circumstances. An investigation is underway to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.