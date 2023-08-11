Armenia representative to CoE: Azerbaijan actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after WW2

Azerbaijani actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after World War 2. Ambassador Arman Khachatryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe (CoE) noted this on X/ Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Khachatryan added that it is deplorable that Azerbaijan, a CoE member country, grossly violates the CoE Statute and its values.

Azerbaijan should renounce use of force and coercion, respect the human rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, and lift the blockade, concluded the permanent representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe.