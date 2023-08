At least 23 people were injured as a result of the earthquake that occurred last night in Malatya Province of Turkey, News.am informs, citing Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: