Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg (Germany) has congratulated the new Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyan on his election.

August 11, 2023, 16:24 ‘I hope to have the chance to welcome you in the European Parliament,’ MEP Berg to Artsakh NA Speaker

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I congratulate you on your election and wish you success,” the MEP said in a letter to Ishkhanyan.

“Your election as President of the National Assembly at this very difficult moment for the people of Artsakh is a beacon of hope, and I can assure you that I am continuously supporting the citizens of Artsakh and your right to self-determination. I hope to have the chance to welcome you in the European Parliament, and feel free to contact me if I can be helpful in any way,” Berg said.