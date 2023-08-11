Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg (Germany) has congratulated the new Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyan on his election.
‘I hope to have the chance to welcome you in the European Parliament,’ MEP Berg to Artsakh NA Speaker
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I congratulate you on your election and wish you success,” the MEP said in a letter to Ishkhanyan.
“Your election as President of the National Assembly at this very difficult moment for the people of Artsakh is a beacon of hope, and I can assure you that I am continuously supporting the citizens of Artsakh and your right to self-determination. I hope to have the chance to welcome you in the European Parliament, and feel free to contact me if I can be helpful in any way,” Berg said.