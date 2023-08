Serviceman Zhora Karapetyan of a military unit suffered a fatal gunshot wound Thursday, and under yet-unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

August 11, 2023, 11:02 Armenian serviceman shot dead in unclear circumstances

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Despite the efforts of the doctors, the soldier's life could not be saved.

An investigation is being conducted in order to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.