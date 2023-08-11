On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a readout.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor which has been going on for about 8 months. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that since June 15 Nagorno-Karabakh is under total blockade as a result of which 120,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh are facing an acute shortage of food and medicine, and people with serious health problems as well as 9,000 pregnant women are deprived of urgent medical assistance.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan does not comply with two Orders of the International Court of Justice regarding the restoration of movement along the Lachin corridor and ignores the targeted calls of international partners and various bodies. Therefore, in current conditions, clear steps are needed that will result in the immediate lifting of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.

During the phone call, the sides also touched upon the bilateral agenda and expressed readiness to take steps towards the development of collaboration between Armenia and the UAE, noting the importance of high-level mutual visits.