A peaceful settlement in Ukraine is possible only if Kiev stops hostilities and terrorist attacks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

August 10, 2023, 17:41 Peaceful settlement possible if Kiev stops hostilities, terrorist attacks — diplomat

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On our behalf, we continue maintaining our principled stance that a comprehensive, sustainable and just settlement is possible only if the Kiev regime stops the hostilities and terrorist attacks, while its Western sponsors stop pumping up the Ukrainian military with weapons," Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

According to the Russian diplomat, "the original foundations of Ukraine's sovereignty - its neutral, non-bloc adherence and non-nuclear status - must be confirmed in order to reach this [conflict] settlement."

"The new territorial realities must be recognized, the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine and the rights of its Russian-speaking citizens and national minorities must be ensured in accordance with the requirements of international law," Galuzin added.