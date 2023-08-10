Due to the blockade, caring for people with disabilities become difficult

The eight-month blockade of Artsakh has had a negative impact on all layers of the population, but it should be noted that people with disabilities are especially vulnerable.

Gohar Khachatryan, acting director of the rehabilitation center named after Caroline Cox of Stepanakert, doctor-rehabilitator told "Artsakhpress".

"Like everyone else, people with disabilities face basic vital problems, such as insufficient food or often no food at all.

We are witnessing the worsening of the health condition of especially malnourished people, who faint in crowded queues, which is also the reason for the overstressed mental state of people. The lack of fuel is especially problematic for people with disabilities, which makes their transport and movement impossible, therefore they are deprived of proper daily care", G. Khachatryan noted.

He noted that the representatives organize home visits, they visit people with disabilities who are bed patients and, assessing the condition of the patients, provide basic personal hygiene items (diapers, diaper sheets), but they are already facing a severe shortage of medical supplies. Due to the limited supply of diesel fuel, home visits have also been partially stopped, especially to regions, and in the capital they are trying to help the beneficiaries as much as possible.

"We have twenty patients who are being treated in the inpatient department. There is also an autism treatment and day care center, where twenty-four children diagnosed with "autism and global developmental delay" attend daily. The center's children with severe disabilities who are in wheelchairs are served by the center's specially adapted transport, but, nevertheless, the organization of the transportation of the rest of the patients continues to be a problem," he added.



