New ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan hands credentials to Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan accepted the credentials of the new Russian ambassador to the country, Mikhail Evdokimov, reports the press service of the Azerbaijani president, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The matter of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the current state of their peace treaty negotiation process were discussed at the meeting.

The appointment of Evdokimov as the new Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan became known on June 14. In this capacity, he replaced Mikhail Bocharnikov, who worked in Baku since 2018.

According to TASS, since 2011, Evdokimov served as the Director of the First Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry, which is responsible for multilateral cooperation matters in the territory of the CIS.