Aurora Prize co-founder Noubar Afeyan has reacted to the report by a former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court warning that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide against the Armenian population in Artsakh.

August 10, 2023, 12:43 Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Moderna co-founder Afeyan took to X social media platform and condemned the Azeri blockade as ‘horrifying and inhumane’ after the ICC ex-prosecutor issued the report.

"As a descendant of the Armenian Genocide that occurred a century ago, I find the unfolding situation in #artsakh horrifying and inhumane,” Afeyan posted on X and shared an Associated Press article on the Azeri blockade and the genocide warning issued by former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo.