Bayramov, US assistant secretary of state speak about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Yuri Kim, US acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, News.am informs.
United States Congressman Brad Sherman has congratulated the new Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyan on his election.
Luis Moreno Ocampo, a leading specialist in international law, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and lecturer at Harvard and Yale has issued an expert opinion in response to the Nagorno-Karabakh president’s request and concluded that the Azerbaijani blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh in fact constitutes genocide.
On August 8th, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan sent an urgent appeal to the international community to take urgent measures to prevent the genocide of the Artsakh people and to lift the siege, the Presidential Office stated.
Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan has held a meeting with the new Iranian ambassador Mehdi Sobhani.
The Armenian Ministry of Environment has received a letter from the Azerbaijani authorities regarding the construction of a steelworks in Yeraskh and has responded to it, Ministry of Environment spokesperson Ani Hakobyan said.
ember of the European Parliament Costas Mavrides (Cyprus) has accused Azerbaijan of committing a war crime in Nagorno-Karabakh by blocking the Lachin Corridor and called on the international community to impose sanctions against Baku.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
On August 7, 2023, a group of United Nations experts raised the alarming situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.
On August 9, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republicwere transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.
After the 11-day complete blockade by Azerbaijan, and with the mediation and escorting of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), 11 medical patients from Artsakh were transferred Tuesday to specialized medical centers of Armenia to receive immediate medical care, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health reports.
As a result of Azerbaijan's blockage of the sole route linking Artsakh and Armenia (Lachin Corridor) for a period of 8 months, there has been a severe shortage of medications and food, along with constant stress among the population,Artsakh Republic Healthcare Ministry informs.
Yesterday, on August 6, representatives of the Red Cross visited 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29.
Any proposal addressed to us must first of all be within the framework of our dignity, be in accordance with international humanitarian norms, rules.
The two Azerbaijani servicemen who were found guilty and sentenced to prison in Armenia for illegally crossing into the sovereign territory of Armenia, transporting illegal weapons and ammunition, and killing an Armenian citizen—a security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine—, have contacted their family members.
Between 20:30pm and 9pm Sunday, Azerbaijani armed forces units opened fire, from various-caliber rifles, at the Armenian positions located in the Kutakan village and Tretuk village areas of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, also using mortars.
Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.
On July 28, around 11:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region by using small arms.
The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.
Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
