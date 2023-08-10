Bayramov, US assistant secretary of state speak about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Yuri Kim, US acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, News.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The cooperation between Baku and Washington, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the situation in the South Caucasus were discussed.

According to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry, Bayramov said that "Armenia is deliberately escalating the situation in the region and hindering the peace process."

He emphasized the inadmissibility of Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, the refusal to completely withdraw the Armenian Armed Forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, and the interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.

Bayramov said that Armenia continues its provocations against the Lachin border crossing point established in its territory, but "despite this, our country creates conditions for the passage of Armenian residents in both directions."

He added that "despite Azerbaijan's proposal about the Aghdam-Khankendi [(Stepanakert)] road and other routes of cargo transportation, the Armenian side creates obstacles in the matter of cargo transportation and refuses to transport cargo on these roads, which once again proves that the statements of the Armenian side about the blockade [of] and the humanitarian situation [in Nagorno-Karabakh] are political are speculations."