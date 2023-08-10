United States Congressman Brad Sherman congratulates new Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh on election

United States Congressman Brad Sherman has congratulated the new Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyan on his election.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I welcome the election of Davit Ishkhanyan as the new Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh," Congressman Brad Sherman (CA-32), senior Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Congressional Armenian Caucus said in a statement published by his office. "I look forward to this transformative phase of leadership and to continuing the work to further strengthen the U.S. bond with Artsakh and the Armenian people."