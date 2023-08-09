American-Armenian TV star Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram an article, titled Expert Opinion: Genocide against Armenians in 2023.

August 9, 2023, 16:55 Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: She had reposted a post by physician, Eric Esrailian, who urged his followers to share the report by Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former Chief Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court.

Esrailian explained that Ocampo 'argues Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin corridor should be considered a genocide against the ethnic Armenians of Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh.'

'The government of Azerbaijan is using oil & gas leverage to cleanse the Christian Armenian population from the region,' Esrailian continued.

Over the years, Kardashian has shared information about the Armenian genocide on multitude of occasions to inform her followers about the more than '1.5 million people who were massacred' in 1915.