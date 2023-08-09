Red Cross transfers 10 more medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia

On August 9, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republicwere transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS:These ten patients are receiving scheduled hemodialysis; but due to the scarcity of medicines and medical supplies in Artsakh because of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, they are unable to receive the necessary medical care and face the risk of death.