Russian defense ministry reports Kiev’s failed attempted attack on Moscow Region by drones

Russia’s Defense Ministry has reported a failed attempt by Kiev to attack facilities in the Moscow Region by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), adding that two drones were shot down by air defense systems.

August 9, 2023

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tass informs.