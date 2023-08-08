The two Azerbaijani servicemen who were found guilty and sentenced to prison in Armenia for illegally crossing into the sovereign territory of Armenia, transporting illegal weapons and ammunition, and killing an Armenian citizen—a security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine—, have contacted their family members.

August 8, 2023, 15:03 Red Cross representatives visit 2 Azerbaijani soldiers who illegally entered Armenia

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The opportunity was given [to them] to make a phone call and write Red Cross letters to the families," Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Armenia office, told NEWS.am.