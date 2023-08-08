Armen Grigoryan, new Iranian Ambassador discuss regional security

Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan has held a meeting with the new Iranian ambassador Mehdi Sobhani.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting Grigoryan congratulated Ambassador Sobhani on assuming the responsible mission and expressed hope that during his tenure the latter will contribute to the further development and strengthening of the relations between the two friendly countries, Grigoryan’s office said in a readout.

Secretary Grigoryan and Ambassador Sobhani discussed a number of items on the Armenian-Iranian bilateral agenda, as well as the regional security situation. Grigoryan presented the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh due to the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor.