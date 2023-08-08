Artsakhpress

US Department of State saying Russia refused talks on Ukraine is false. Zakharova

The US Department of State claiming that Russia has supposedly refused discussion on Ukraine is false, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said wrote in her Telegram channel, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The diplomat drew attention to the statements of Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson, who stated that no peace negotiations with Russia are currently underway, because Russia has refused to enter into a meaningful dialogue about peace.

"They know perfectly well that they told [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky to halt negotiations in April 2022, that they initiated the Kiev regime's ban on peace talks with Russia in September 2022, that they have publicly stated for a year that this is not the time for negotiations, but they still blame Russia," she said.


     

Politics

MEP Costas Mavrides accuses Azerbaijan of war crime in Nagorno-Karabakh, calls on EU to impose sanctions

ember of the European Parliament Costas Mavrides (Cyprus) has accused Azerbaijan of committing a war crime in Nagorno-Karabakh by blocking the Lachin Corridor and called on the international community to impose sanctions against Baku.

Davit Ishkhanyan elected Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh

Davit Ishkhanyan of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Faction has been elected the new speaker of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly .

Artsakh ruling party nominates ARF lawmaker Davit Ishkhanyan for Speaker

A special session has started in the National Assembly of Artsakh Republic, and with the agenda of electing a new head of the NA.

We will continue our struggle. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan reaffirmed that the authorities and the people will continue the struggle for self-determination.

Azerbaijan aims at keeping Artsakh people as hostages and carry out genocide putting pressure on the authorities of Armenia and international actors. President Harutyunyan

The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, said in an interview with Artsakh Public TV, adding that these were the reasons why the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 was born.

President Harutyunyan referred to the possibilities of dialogue with Azerbaijan

Previously, there was a dialogue with the Azerbaijani side, when they respected our dignity, somehow understood that we have rights.

It seems everywhere recorded that the situation is getting worse , but the results are zero. President Harutyunyan on international responses

The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, considered the international responses to the alarms concerning the humanitarian disaster created in Artsakh by Azerbaijan and its genocidal policy to be ineffective.

Economy

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Society

Red Cross visited Vagif Khachatryan abducted by Azerbaijan: He handed over a note to his family

Yesterday, on August 6, representatives of the Red Cross visited 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29.

The humanitarian disaster is the result of Azerbaijan's policy. President Harutyunyan referred to the proposal to send aid via Aghdam

Any proposal addressed to us must first of all be within the framework of our dignity, be in accordance with international humanitarian norms, rules.

Azerbaijani troops open gunfire at Artsakh armer harvesting crops

A 40-year-old resident of Artsakh's Khnapat community was shot from Azerbaijani fighting positions. The police of the Artsakh Republic Interior Ministry reports.

Vagif Khachatryan, kidnapped by Azerbaijan, has not contacted his family until today. daughter

68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, has not contacted any of his family members since his abduction by Azerbaijan on July 29.

Zara Amatuni: Red Cross representatives not yet visited Artsakh resident Rashid Beglaryan detained by Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have not yet visited Artsakh resident Rashid Beglaryan, who is detained by Azerbaijan. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenpress.

Armenia health minister: Situation quite critical for patients in Artsakh

The situation is quite critical for the medical patients in Artsakh, and they really need to receive more specialized treatment. Armenian Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan noted this while speaking with reporters today, news.am informs.

Visit by representatives of UN office, agencies in Armenia planned today in Kornidzor village border area

A visit by representatives of the UN office and agencies in Armenia is planned today at the border area of Kornidzor village. Then there will be meetings in Goris city, News.am informs.

Military

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions, also uses mortars

Between 20:30pm and 9pm Sunday, Azerbaijani armed forces units opened fire, from various-caliber rifles, at the Armenian positions located in the Kutakan village and Tretuk village areas of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, also using mortars.

Disinformation that the Defense Ministry suppressed the GPS systems of civil aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.

Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Artsakh

On July 28, around 11:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region by using small arms.

Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

International

US Department of State saying Russia refused talks on Ukraine is false. Zakharova

Blinken announces suspension of part of assistance programs for Niger

Zakharova slams Borrell’s remarks on Russia creating ‘new dependencies’ with grain supplies

Russia ready to return to grain deal if it is performed in full — Kremlin

