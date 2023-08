Yesterday, on August 6, representatives of the Red Cross visited 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vagif Khachatryan's daughter Vera Khachatryan informed.

She also reported that they were given a note from the Red Cross, which says: "I'm fine, I think about you, if everything is good, I'll be back."