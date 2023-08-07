The humanitarian disaster is the result of Azerbaijan's policy. President Harutyunyan referred to the proposal to send aid via Aghdam

Any proposal addressed to us must first of all be within the framework of our dignity, be in accordance with international humanitarian norms, rules.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, said in an interview with Artsakh Public Television, commenting on Baku's proposal to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh via Akna (Aghdam).

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the humanitarian disaster is the result of the policy implemented by Azerbaijan, which has turned Artsakh into a concentration camp.

According to him, it is necessary to take into account the importance of the Lachin Corridor by the international community.

‘’Accordingly, many decisions have been adopted e.g. in the Hague International Court, etc.

It is the testimony that the humanitarian disaster is a consequence of Azerbaijan not respecting international norms and requirements, not fulfilling one of the main points of the Tripartite Agreement."

In case of any proposal or decision of vital importance, we must have a consensus which should express the sentiments of our people," said President Harutyunyan.