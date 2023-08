Davit Ishkhanyan of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Faction has been elected the new speaker of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly .

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the results of the respective secret ballot, Ishkhanyan received 22 votes in favor and 9 against.