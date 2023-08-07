Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In order to implement the social support programs defined by the Artsakh Republic government decision, to pay salaries and pensions and to ensure the internal flow of cash circulation, please cash the funds kept in the bank accounts as needed, and keep the free cash funds in the bank accounts.

"We urge to assist the state so that we can overcome with joint efforts the difficult challenges facing the people of Artsakh," the ministry added.