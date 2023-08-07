A special session has started in the National Assembly of Artsakh Republic, and with the agenda of electing a new head of the NA.

August 7, 2023, 11:10 Artsakh ruling party nominates ARF lawmaker Davit Ishkhanyan for Speaker

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ruling Free Motherland-UCA Faction nominated MP Davit Ishkhanyan of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Faction for the post of NA new speaker.

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan and NA former speaker Artur Tovmasyan are also participating in the session.