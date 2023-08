Between 20:30pm and 9pm Sunday, Azerbaijani armed forces units opened fire, from various-caliber rifles, at the Armenian positions located in the Kutakan village and Tretuk village areas of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, also using mortars.

August 7, 2023, 09:14 Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions, also uses mortars

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.