Politics

We will continue our struggle. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan reaffirmed that the authorities and the people will continue the struggle for self-determination.

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview given to Artsakh Public TV, President Harutyunyan announced that the authorities of Artsakh, having the people's opinion, point of view, readiness for struggle, will lead that struggle.

"We are obliged to respect the people's will to fight. We will continue the struggle for self-determination. For the sake of Armenian Artsakh, our people's right to self-determination, the memory of our martyred grandfathers, brothers and sisters, and our future, we must endure hardships. Deprivations are temporary, transient. Of course, they have consequences, but I don't want our main goal to be subordinated," added the President of the Republic of Artsakh.


     

Politics

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan reaffirmed that the authorities and the people will continue the struggle for self-determination.

President Harutyunyan referred to the possibilities of dialogue with Azerbaijan

Previously, there was a dialogue with the Azerbaijani side, when they respected our dignity, somehow understood that we have rights.

It seems everywhere recorded that the situation is getting worse , but the results are zero. President Harutyunyan on international responses

The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, considered the international responses to the alarms concerning the humanitarian disaster created in Artsakh by Azerbaijan and its genocidal policy to be ineffective.

Any vital decision must be consensual. President

Baku accuses the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh that the people have a different opinion, and the authorities interfere; and there are some political forces in the Republic of Armenia that are blaming in terms of implementing Azerbaijan's policy.

President Harutyunyan confirmed there was an offer to meet in a third country; Azerbaijan refused

An effort was made by the West to organize a Baku-Stepanakert meeting in a third country. Of course, there was a positive response from our side, especially since it was close to the international format, and Azerbaijan also refused that format.

Almost all points of the tripartite declaration violated. President Harutyunyan speaks about the efforts being made

The tripartite declaration, which was taken hard at the first stage, was the fulcrum which was to ensure further our struggle for the right to self-determination.

The situation crossed the border of the concept of humanitarian catastrophe, now we are witnessing the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan

The situation in Artsakh has long crossed the border of the concept of a humanitarian disaster, and today we are witnessing the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan.

Economy

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Society

Azerbaijani troops open gunfire at Artsakh armer harvesting crops

A 40-year-old resident of Artsakh's Khnapat community was shot from Azerbaijani fighting positions. The police of the Artsakh Republic Interior Ministry reports.

Vagif Khachatryan, kidnapped by Azerbaijan, has not contacted his family until today. daughter

68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, has not contacted any of his family members since his abduction by Azerbaijan on July 29.

Zara Amatuni: Red Cross representatives not yet visited Artsakh resident Rashid Beglaryan detained by Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have not yet visited Artsakh resident Rashid Beglaryan, who is detained by Azerbaijan. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenpress.

Armenia health minister: Situation quite critical for patients in Artsakh

The situation is quite critical for the medical patients in Artsakh, and they really need to receive more specialized treatment. Armenian Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan noted this while speaking with reporters today, news.am informs.

Visit by representatives of UN office, agencies in Armenia planned today in Kornidzor village border area

A visit by representatives of the UN office and agencies in Armenia is planned today at the border area of Kornidzor village. Then there will be meetings in Goris city, News.am informs.

Case initiated on Rashid Beglaryan's forceful abduction by Baku

“On August 1, 2023, at around 17:00, a resident of the Khndzristan village of the Askeran region in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh, Rashid Beglaryan, walked from the Hin Shen village of the Shushi region to the Hakari bridge of the Lachin corridor connecting the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia, where, in violation of the agreement of November 9 2020, Azerbaijan established a checkpoint, unknown servicemen of the Azerbaijani army, on ethnic grounds, against the wishes of Rashid Beglaryan, using force, abducted him, which was followed by his disappearance,” Artsakh Prosecutor's Office informs.

Azerbaijan detains Armenian citizen after alleged violation of state border

Employees of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan have detained an Armenian citizen who allegedly violated the state border.

Military

Disinformation that the Defense Ministry suppressed the GPS systems of civil aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.

Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Artsakh

On July 28, around 11:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region by using small arms.

Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

International

Blinken announces suspension of part of assistance programs for Niger

Zakharova slams Borrell’s remarks on Russia creating ‘new dependencies’ with grain supplies

Russia ready to return to grain deal if it is performed in full — Kremlin

Russia received about 30 peace initiatives on Ukraine through various channels

