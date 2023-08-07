Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan reaffirmed that the authorities and the people will continue the struggle for self-determination.

August 7, 2023, 00:58 We will continue our struggle. President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview given to Artsakh Public TV, President Harutyunyan announced that the authorities of Artsakh, having the people's opinion, point of view, readiness for struggle, will lead that struggle.

"We are obliged to respect the people's will to fight. We will continue the struggle for self-determination. For the sake of Armenian Artsakh, our people's right to self-determination, the memory of our martyred grandfathers, brothers and sisters, and our future, we must endure hardships. Deprivations are temporary, transient. Of course, they have consequences, but I don't want our main goal to be subordinated," added the President of the Republic of Artsakh.