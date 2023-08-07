Almost all points of the tripartite declaration violated. President Harutyunyan speaks about the efforts being made

The tripartite declaration, which was taken hard at the first stage, was the fulcrum which was to ensure further our struggle for the right to self-determination.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, said this in an interview to the Artsakh Public TV, referring to the activities of the Russian peacekeepers and expectations from them.

“The purpose of the points of the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020, is to preserve Artsakh. Today it seems that not a single point is respected. On the line of contact, guarded by our defense army, the role of peacekeepers, who prevent escalation and so on, is very important. Today we have a certain stability in this regard, and we are grateful to them, but on the other hand, we should note that one of the main points is the Lachin Corridor, which is not being implemented in terms of peacekeepers. That's why I have many letters addressed to the leadership of Russia, the president - requests, appeals. We have what we have," said President Harutyunyan, expressing his opinion that this is also a consequence of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Russian foreign bloc accuses the authorities of Armenia, specifically the Prime Minister, that this is a consequence of the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and Armenia accuses Russia of the fact that this is one of the points of the tripartite commitment and Russia must fulfill it regardless of the situation. Both are close to the truth, but I have also mentioned the third one, which they don't talk about, they don't raise - today it's also a deadlock that has arisen in terms of restarting Armenia-Azerbaijan infrastructures or building new ones," explained the President of the Republic of Artsakh, adding that Azerbaijan uses the created situation for exerting pressure on the people of Artsakh.