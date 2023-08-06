President Harutyunyan confirmed there was an offer to meet in a third country; Azerbaijan refused

An effort was made by the West to organize a Baku-Stepanakert meeting in a third country. Of course, there was a positive response from our side, especially since it was close to the international format, and Azerbaijan also refused that format.

August 6, 2023, 23:56

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan said this in an interview with Artsakh Public TV.

"I don't say that it was preparatory work for a meeting within the international format, but it could be accepted somehow and Azerbaijan refused that format," President Harutyunyan said.