Baku accuses the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh that the people have a different opinion, and the authorities interfere; and there are some political forces in the Republic of Armenia that are blaming in terms of implementing Azerbaijan's policy.

August 6, 2023, 23:47 Any vital decision must be consensual. President

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, said in an interview given to Artsakh Public Television, expressing his belief that in both cases, the goal is to destroy the state institutes of Artsakh.

"One of the goals of my interview today is to announce, guarantee, and assure the people of Artsakh that any decision that concerns Artsakh's future, vital interests, the logic of our Movement, the right to self-determination, will be made by consensus," Artsakh Republic President assured, adding that in the last few days extensive discussions have been held.

‘’Accordingly, meetings are held with political forces: parliamentary, extra-parliamentary, political actors, former high-ranking officials: presidents, leaders of the parliament, as well as activists. "Basically everyone has the same point of view and vision regarding the future of Artsakh. I want to assure again that any decision by the state, by the president, should be based on the interests of the people of Artsakh, and on the other hand, it should be understandable and acceptable to our people," summarized President Harutyunyan.