The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, considered the international responses to the alarms concerning the humanitarian disaster created in Artsakh by Azerbaijan and its genocidal policy to be ineffective.

August 6, 2023, 22:25 It seems everywhere recorded that the situation is getting worse , but the results are zero. President Harutyunyan on international responses

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with Artsakh Public TV, Artsakh Republic President noted: “Reactions from international organizations have been, are and will be, but there is no result.

I sent the first letter to the President of the Russian Federation at the beginning of July and in fact presented that the situation is catastrophic. The Prime Minister of Armenia additionally referred to this in a telephone conversation on July 5. After that, Aliyev-Pashinyan-Charles Michel and the tripartite Bayramov-Mirzoyan-Lavrov meetings organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation took place.

"It seems that they have recorded everywhere that there is a problem and the situation is getting worse day by day, but the results are zero," emphasized, in particular, the President of Artsakh.