Previously, there was a dialogue with the Azerbaijani side, when they respected our dignity, somehow understood that we have rights.

August 6, 2023, 22:05 President Harutyunyan referred to the possibilities of dialogue with Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was stated by the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, in an interview with Public Television, referring to the issue of the various platforms of the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue, including the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that until now there were contacts with Azerbaijan through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, and they were only related to social infrastructures, which gave certain results, but starting from December 12, Azerbaijan has changed its behavior and moved the talks in an atmosphere of respect to the level of pressure.

Reflecting on the possible Baku-Stepanakert dialogue, President Harutyunyan said: "Dialogue is not forced. It seems that there is a tacit agreement to leave us all alone with Azerbaijan. And Azerbaijan uses the pressure method. We are in a situation where we are on the verge of genocide. That is, this cannot be called a ‘dialogue,’ they are only pushing us to accept Azerbaijan's conditions, demands, which are unacceptable to us. Any dialogue should be within the framework of equality, dignity, and rights. Those three principles have been violated, that’s why we will continue to insist on the international community to respect our rights."

"In the coming days, I will address the international players with a special message and a specific proposal or demands because if they push [us] for a dialogue with Azerbaijan, they should create those conditions after which they will urge us or demand to meet," he added.