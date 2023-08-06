Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

The situation crossed the border of the concept of humanitarian catastrophe, now we are witnessing the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan

The situation in Artsakh has long crossed the border of the concept of a humanitarian disaster, and today we are witnessing the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan.

The situation crossed the border of the concept of humanitarian catastrophe, now we are witnessing the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan

The situation crossed the border of the concept of humanitarian catastrophe, now we are witnessing the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan
STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Artsakh Republic President, Arayik Harutyunyan, said in an interview with Artsakh Public TV.

"If we were to formulate it, Artsakh is a big concentration camp where Azerbaijan is carrying out genocide. It is no coincidence that a few days ago I turned to the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, requesting an expert opinion. Now we already have a preliminary conclusion that this is genocide," President Harutyunyan said.

Referring to the current difficult situation, the President of Artsakh first of all emphasized the serious shortage of medicines in the health care system, specifying that there is already a shortage of essential medicines in pharmacies, and soon they will not be available at all.

"The growth of complications and fatal outcomes from various chronic diseases continues.

For example, the number of deaths from diseases of the blood circulation system increased almost twice in the first half of the year. Especially vulnerable are pregnant women, children, people with chronic diseases, whose health condition is worsening due to malnutrition, stress and other reasons," Arayik Harutyunyan presented.

Speaking about the issue of food and other products, A. Harutyunyan reminded that a few days ago the Republic of Artsakh declared a disaster zone, expecting that the international community would provide humanitarian support, as it does for everyone in the event of a disaster. Armenia was the first to respond to that statement and the convoy of vehicles with humanitarian cargo has been standing near the Hakari bridge for days, while Azerbaijan prohibits the import of these goods, basic food items to the Republic of Artsakh.

According to Artsakh Republic President Harutyunyan, compensation should be provided to tens of thousands of people who have been deprived of their source of income. In addition, it will take decades to restore Artsakh’s economy destroyed by the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan.

"That is, we are really witnessing genocide, and we are planning steps in that regard," President Harutyunyan generalized.


     

Politics

The situation crossed the border of the concept of humanitarian catastrophe, now we are witnessing the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan

The situation in Artsakh has long crossed the border of the concept of a humanitarian disaster, and today we are witnessing the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan.

All news from section

Canada calls on Azerbaijan to end blockade of Lachin Corridor

Canada has called on Azerbaijan to comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice and to allow free passage along Lachin Corridor.

Frank Pallone: International community must act together to ensure Aliyev ends his blockade of Lachin corridor

Frank Pallone, a member of the US House of Representatives and Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, has welcomed the position of the UN Secretary General regarding the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

Russia MFA official announces West's attempts to harm Russian-Armenian partnership

Western countries are blackmailing Armenia with "dirty methods," predisposing it against partnership with Russia. Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said this in an interview with TASS.

Hastily concocted Baku-Yerevan treaty to cause new conflicts — Russian MFA

An attempt to hastily conclude a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the expense of careful preparations and planning will only lead to more conflicts in the future, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department Denis Gonchar has told TASS in an interview.

Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect calls on Baku to end blockade

The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect has issued an atrocity alert for Artsakh amid the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan urges Azerbaijan to refrain from undermining chance of peace

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has said that there is a chance of achieving long-term and sustainable peace with Azerbaijan and called on Baku to refrain from steps aimed at decreasing these chances.

Economy

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

All news from section

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Society

Azerbaijani troops open gunfire at Artsakh armer harvesting crops

A 40-year-old resident of Artsakh's Khnapat community was shot from Azerbaijani fighting positions. The police of the Artsakh Republic Interior Ministry reports.

All news from section

Vagif Khachatryan, kidnapped by Azerbaijan, has not contacted his family until today. daughter

68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, has not contacted any of his family members since his abduction by Azerbaijan on July 29.

Zara Amatuni: Red Cross representatives not yet visited Artsakh resident Rashid Beglaryan detained by Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have not yet visited Artsakh resident Rashid Beglaryan, who is detained by Azerbaijan. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenpress.

Armenia health minister: Situation quite critical for patients in Artsakh

The situation is quite critical for the medical patients in Artsakh, and they really need to receive more specialized treatment. Armenian Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan noted this while speaking with reporters today, news.am informs.

Visit by representatives of UN office, agencies in Armenia planned today in Kornidzor village border area

A visit by representatives of the UN office and agencies in Armenia is planned today at the border area of Kornidzor village. Then there will be meetings in Goris city, News.am informs.

Case initiated on Rashid Beglaryan's forceful abduction by Baku

“On August 1, 2023, at around 17:00, a resident of the Khndzristan village of the Askeran region in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh, Rashid Beglaryan, walked from the Hin Shen village of the Shushi region to the Hakari bridge of the Lachin corridor connecting the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia, where, in violation of the agreement of November 9 2020, Azerbaijan established a checkpoint, unknown servicemen of the Azerbaijani army, on ethnic grounds, against the wishes of Rashid Beglaryan, using force, abducted him, which was followed by his disappearance,” Artsakh Prosecutor's Office informs.

Azerbaijan detains Armenian citizen after alleged violation of state border

Employees of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan have detained an Armenian citizen who allegedly violated the state border.

Military

Disinformation that the Defense Ministry suppressed the GPS systems of civil aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.

All news from section

Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Artsakh

On July 28, around 11:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region by using small arms.

Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

The situation crossed the border of the concept of humanitarian catastrophe, now we are witnessing the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan
We are convinced that international actors capable of preventing the crime of genocide.MFA
Blinken announces suspension of part of assistance programs for Niger
Azerbaijani troops open gunfire at Artsakh farmer harvesting crops
Canada calls on Azerbaijan to end blockade of Lachin Corridor
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

All news from section

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

International

Blinken announces suspension of part of assistance programs for Niger

All news from section

Zakharova slams Borrell’s remarks on Russia creating ‘new dependencies’ with grain supplies

Russia ready to return to grain deal if it is performed in full — Kremlin

Russia received about 30 peace initiatives on Ukraine through various channels

Most Read

month

week

day

Search