August 6, 2023, 20:47 The situation crossed the border of the concept of humanitarian catastrophe, now we are witnessing the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic President, Arayik Harutyunyan, said in an interview with Artsakh Public TV.



"If we were to formulate it, Artsakh is a big concentration camp where Azerbaijan is carrying out genocide. It is no coincidence that a few days ago I turned to the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, requesting an expert opinion. Now we already have a preliminary conclusion that this is genocide," President Harutyunyan said.



Referring to the current difficult situation, the President of Artsakh first of all emphasized the serious shortage of medicines in the health care system, specifying that there is already a shortage of essential medicines in pharmacies, and soon they will not be available at all.



"The growth of complications and fatal outcomes from various chronic diseases continues.



For example, the number of deaths from diseases of the blood circulation system increased almost twice in the first half of the year . Especially vulnerable are pregnant women, children, people with chronic diseases, whose health condition is worsening due to malnutrition, stress and other reasons," Arayik Harutyunyan presented.



Speaking about the issue of food and other products, A. Harutyunyan reminded that a few days ago the Republic of Artsakh declared a disaster zone, expecting that the international community would provide humanitarian support, as it does for everyone in the event of a disaster. Armenia was the first to respond to that statement and the convoy of vehicles with humanitarian cargo has been standing near the Hakari bridge for days, while Azerbaijan prohibits the import of these goods, basic food items to the Republic of Artsakh.