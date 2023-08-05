Blinken announces suspension of part of assistance programs for Niger

The US administration is temporarily suspending a number of assistance programs for Niger, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement published on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The U.S. government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger. This interim measure does not impact all U.S. foreign assistance programs in Niger," he noted Blinken stressed that "the provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue."

The United States has until recently provided assistance to Niger, in particular in the areas of economy, development and security.

"Further, we are continuing U.S. government activities in Niger where feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of U.S. personnel," Blinken added.

"The U.S. government will continue to review our foreign assistance and cooperation as the situation on the ground evolves consistent with our policy objectives and legal restrictions. We remain committed to supporting the people of Niger to help them preserve their hard-earned democracy and we reiterate our call for the immediate restoration of Niger’s democratically-elected government."

He noted that "the provision of U.S. assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for constitutional order."

