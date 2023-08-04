A 40-year-old resident of Artsakh's Khnapat community was shot from Azerbaijani fighting positions. The police of the Artsakh Republic Interior Ministry reports.
Azerbaijani troops open gunfire at Artsakh farmer harvesting crops
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On August 4, the Askeran district police department received a report, that at about 15:00 from Azerbaijani fighting positions adjacent to the "Dravun Spring" area of the administrative district of Nerkin Shnek village, fired shots with rifles of different calibers towards a 40-year-old resident of Khnapat village, M. K., who was harvesting with a combine harvester in a wheat field. Fortunately, no one was injured,”- says the statement.
Agricultural works were stopped due to violation of the ceasefire regime.
The Russian peacekeepers have been reported about the incident.