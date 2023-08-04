Canada has called on Azerbaijan to comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice and to allow free passage along Lachin Corridor.

August 4, 2023, 16:28 Canada calls on Azerbaijan to end blockade of Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Canada is concerned with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call on Azerbaijan to comply with the order of the ICJ to allow the free transit of people and goods in the Lachin corridor and urge all sides to continue peaceful dialogue,” the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.