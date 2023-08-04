Vagif Khachatryan, kidnapped by Azerbaijan, has not contacted his family until today. daughter

68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, has not contacted any of his family members since his abduction by Azerbaijan on July 29.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vagif Khachatryan's daughter, Tsovinar Khachatryan, informed "Artsakhpress".

"We go to the Stepanakert office of the Red Cross several times a day, and my sister to their office in Yerevan to find out any information. They tell us they have no information. They say that they are negotiating to see my father, but so far it has been unsuccessful," Ts. Khachatryan said.

The representative of the Red Cross called only at midnight on July 29 and informed that Vagif Khachatryan was in a hospital in Baku, where he was connected to artificial ventilation machine.

According to the daughter, her father has health problems and once again urges the international institutions to respond to their requests and return the father to the homeland a day earlier in order to save his life.

By the way, the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Azerbaijan published a message yesterday, stating that Sabina Aliyeva met Vagif Khachatryan personally. According to the report, Khachatryan allegedly "expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani state for the treatment, conditions of detention and the opportunity to contact his family." In fact, the family had no contact at all with Khachatryan, whom even the Red Cross hasn’t visited after July 29.





