Vagif Khachatryan, kidnapped by Azerbaijan, has not contacted his family until today. daughter

68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, has not contacted any of his family members since his abduction by Azerbaijan on July 29.
Canada has called on Azerbaijan to comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice and to allow free passage along Lachin Corridor.
Frank Pallone, a member of the US House of Representatives and Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, has welcomed the position of the UN Secretary General regarding the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.
Western countries are blackmailing Armenia with "dirty methods," predisposing it against partnership with Russia. Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said this in an interview with TASS.
An attempt to hastily conclude a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the expense of careful preparations and planning will only lead to more conflicts in the future, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department Denis Gonchar has told TASS in an interview.
The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect has issued an atrocity alert for Artsakh amid the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has said that there is a chance of achieving long-term and sustainable peace with Azerbaijan and called on Baku to refrain from steps aimed at decreasing these chances.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern on the ongoing blockade of Lachin Corridor, describing it as ‘continued challenges related to the freedom of movement along the Lachin Corridor’, and called for urgent steps to facilitate access for the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have not yet visited Artsakh resident Rashid Beglaryan, who is detained by Azerbaijan. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenpress.
The situation is quite critical for the medical patients in Artsakh, and they really need to receive more specialized treatment. Armenian Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan noted this while speaking with reporters today, news.am informs.
A visit by representatives of the UN office and agencies in Armenia is planned today at the border area of Kornidzor village. Then there will be meetings in Goris city, News.am informs.
“On August 1, 2023, at around 17:00, a resident of the Khndzristan village of the Askeran region in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh, Rashid Beglaryan, walked from the Hin Shen village of the Shushi region to the Hakari bridge of the Lachin corridor connecting the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia, where, in violation of the agreement of November 9 2020, Azerbaijan established a checkpoint, unknown servicemen of the Azerbaijani army, on ethnic grounds, against the wishes of Rashid Beglaryan, using force, abducted him, which was followed by his disappearance,” Artsakh Prosecutor's Office informs.
Employees of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan have detained an Armenian citizen who allegedly violated the state border.
About two dozen young people who have started a sit-in near the ICRC Yerevan office for two days now, are dissatisfied with the results of the meeting with the head of the ICRC delegation in Armenia over the arrest of a patient from Artsakh by Azerbaijan at the Lachin corridor, news.am informs.
Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.
On July 28, around 11:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region by using small arms.
The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.
Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.
The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.
Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
