Frank Pallone, a member of the US House of Representatives and Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, has welcomed the position of the UN Secretary General regarding the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

August 4, 2023, 12:42 Frank Pallone: International community must act together to ensure Aliyev ends his blockade of Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Glad that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is recognizing the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. Now the international community must act together to ensure [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev ends his blockade of the Lachin Corridor & allows essential aid & goods into Artsakh again,” Pallone wrote on X—former Twitter.