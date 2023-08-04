Zakharova slams Borrell’s remarks on Russia creating ‘new dependencies’ with grain supplies

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has branded EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s recent remarks that Russia was purportedly creating the dependency of developing nations on its grain shipments as a farce.

"Am I not getting something, has hunger already been conquered? Aren't there any problems with food security? This is some kind of a farce, a year ago, the West was screaming about the necessity to urgently feed those starving, and when nobody was fed besides [the West] itself, they are screaming that Russian grain is superfluous in the market," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel, Tass informs.