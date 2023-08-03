Zara Amatuni: Red Cross representatives not yet visited Artsakh resident Rashid Beglaryan detained by Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have not yet visited Artsakh resident Rashid Beglaryan, who is detained by Azerbaijan. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenpress.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Amatuni added that they are following the case and are taking relevant steps through dialogue within the framework of the ICRC powers to ensure certain progress in this issue.

Speaking about Vagif Khachatryan, the other man from Artsakh who’s also under arrest in Azerbaijan, Amatuni said that the ICRC visited him on July 29, the day of his arrest.

“Our delegates, including our doctor, visited Vagif Khachatryan in Baku in accordance with our procedures, to get information on his condition, check his state of health and review the detention conditions,” Amatuni added.