The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect has issued an atrocity alert for Artsakh amid the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan.

August 3, 2023, 14:08 Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect calls on Baku to end blockade

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The organization called on Azerbaijan to immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor and allow for unhindered and safe passage of civilians and goods along the corridor, as well as guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access in line with international law and the order by the International Court of Justice.

“For more than seven months Azerbaijani authorities have blockaded the Lachin corridor, the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, precipitating a humanitarian crisis. The blockade has deprived over 120,000 ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, including 30,000 children, of life-saving resources such as food, medicine, electricity and fuel. On 28 July Armenian authorities accused Azerbaijan of denying transport of over 400 tons of humanitarian aid into Nagorno-Karabakh. In a statement issued on 25 July the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that despite persistent efforts, ‘the last time the ICRC was allowed to bring medical items and essential food items into the area was several weeks ago’,” the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect said in a press release.

The organization mentioned Nagorno-Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s request to Luis Moreno Ocampo, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, for an expert opinion on the blockade. “While the opinion has no legal implications, it may help determine if the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh merits further investigation,” the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect added.

“Deprivation of resources indispensable to survival imposes excessive burdens upon civilians that may eventually result in immense suffering and loss of life. Under International Humanitarian Law, all sides must allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need, including medical supplies and essential food. The intentional and unlawful denial of humanitarian assistance may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity,” the organization further said.

The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect called on Azerbaijan to immediately lift the blockade and comply with ICJ orders.

“Azerbaijani authorities must immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor and allow for unhindered and safe passage of civilians and goods along the corridor, as well as guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access in line with international law and the order by the ICJ. States must engage in further dialogue with all parties, as well as support calls from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to establish an independent fact-finding mission to assess the humanitarian situation,” the organization said.