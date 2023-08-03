Pashinyan urges Azerbaijan to refrain from undermining chance of peace

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has said that there is a chance of achieving long-term and sustainable peace with Azerbaijan and called on Baku to refrain from steps aimed at decreasing these chances.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Despite all difficulties, we really do have a chance of achieving long-term, sustainable and lasting peace. And I call on Azerbaijan to refrain from steps aimed at decreasing this chance, for example the continuous torpedoing of Stepanakert-Baku dialogue within the framework of an international mechanism, the illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor and the kidnapping of Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transported by the ICRC to Yerevan, from Lachin Corridor earlier this week. The release of Vagif Khachatryan, other captives, prisoners of war and detainees would be an impressive signal of commitment to the peace agenda,” Pashinyan said.