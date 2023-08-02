“On August 1, 2023, at around 17:00, a resident of the Khndzristan village of the Askeran region in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh, Rashid Beglaryan, walked from the Hin Shen village of the Shushi region to the Hakari bridge of the Lachin corridor connecting the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia, where, in violation of the agreement of November 9 2020, Azerbaijan established a checkpoint, unknown servicemen of the Azerbaijani army, on ethnic grounds, against the wishes of Rashid Beglaryan, using force, abducted him, which was followed by his disappearance,” Artsakh Prosecutor's Office informs.

August 2, 2023, 19:47 Case initiated on Rashid Beglaryan's forceful abduction by Baku

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In connection with the described incident, on 02.08.2023, a criminal case was initiated under Article 418 (Crimes against human security) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Artsakh.

Supervision over the legality of pre-trial criminal proceedings of the case and judicial management are carried out by the prosecutor's office of Shushi and Kashatagh Provinces.