Russia is ready to promptly return to the grain deal but it should be implemented in part pertaining to Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Tass informs.

August 2, 2023, 16:26 Russia ready to return to grain deal if it is performed in full — Kremlin

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russia, and President Vladimir Putin has already repeated that one hundred times, is ready to promptly return to the deal proper. Not only to talks but to the deal itself. [It] is ready to do [this] immediately. The deal should be simply implemented in part pertaining to Russia. This has not been done up to now," Peskov said.