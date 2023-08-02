Russia expresses support to launching Baku-Stepanakert talks

Moscow supports the process of launching negotiations between Baku and Stepanakert and is working to bring the strongly contradicting approaches of the parties closer to each other, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We support the launch of negotiations between Baku and Stepanakert. This topic is on the agenda of our contacts with stakeholder parties,” Zakharova said at a press briefing.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said that Russian peacekeepers previously helped organize meetings between two delegations and are ready to continue providing necessary support to this process.

“Russia isn’t making any preconditions and is diligently working in the direction of bringing the approaches of the parties closer to each other, which currently seriously differ from one another on the backdrop of the increasing tension in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Zakharova said.