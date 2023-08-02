The U.S. must stand with Armenia and Artsakh - Adam Schiff

Azerbaijan's aggression is horrendous and unrelenting, Democratic Party Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus, referring to the blockade of Nagorno Karabakh by Azerbaijan, wrote on his X/Twitter account.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS:“Humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh isn't a provocation, it's a necessity. Azerbaijan MUST allow humanitarian resources through the Lachin corridor, and the U.S. must stand with Armenia and Artsakh,’ he wrote.