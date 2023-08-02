Yesterday a group of concerned mothers from Artsakh gathered in Renaissance Square to speak out about the problems related to the problems concerning the care of mothers and babies as a result of the long-term blockade.

August 2, 2023, 11:17 President Harutyunyan received mothers concerned about the situation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, President Arayik Harutyunyan, responding to the urging of the mothers, received them in separate groups due to the limited number of seats in the hall and answered the raised questions.

"We noted that the situation is hopeless. We emphasized the most important issue of security. After the latest incident, the kidnapping of Vagif Khachatryan, each of us is even more concerned. In response to the questions raised by us, the president noted that developments are expected in the coming days,'' Mariam Abrahamyan, one of the initiator of the meeting said.