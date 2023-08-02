United States again calls for “difficult compromises” between Armenia and Azerbaijan for peace agreement

The United States State Department has once again urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach “difficult compromises” to be able to reach a peace agreement.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As we have said consistently, we do believe that a peace agreement is within reach,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing on August 1. “It’s why we continue to engage both at the seniormost levels of this department and at subcabinet levels with leaders in Armenia and Azerbaijan to urge them to reach the difficult compromises that are necessary to reach a full peace agreement,” he added.

Miller declined to provide details on an upcoming regional trip by State Department Special Advisor Louis Bono scheduled this week.