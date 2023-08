Employees of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan have detained an Armenian citizen who allegedly violated the state border.

August 1, 2023, 20:49 Azerbaijan detains Armenian citizen after alleged violation of state border

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: On August 1, servicemen of Azerbaijani State Border Service detained an Armenian citizen Rashid Beglaryan, born in 1962, who crossed the border to Azerbaijan near the village of Aghavno.